Showers to start the day with the clouds sticking around

  • Updated
  • 0
Cloudy skies for the afternoon
Maxuser

November 15, 2022

Most of the rain will clear out of our area by portions of our mid to late morning. Temperatures started off in the low 40s. We are still seeing a lot of clouds for the rest of the day. High temperatures are still chilly as well, only in the low 50s. We will see more high pressure build into our area today.

All in all we will continue to see high pressure dominate our weather forecast for the rest of the work week and into the upcoming weekend. We will see most of our high temperatures in the 40s and 50s and most of our overnight low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s all the way into our next work week. Both of which are well below the normal temperatures for this time of the year.

