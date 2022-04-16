Showers & Storms for our Easter Holiday

Multiple rounds of showers and storms are in store for our Easter Sunday. We will see some of the rainfall on the heavy side at times. We will see some of the thunderstorms on the strong to severe side at times. All modes of severe weather will be possible, however large hail, along with some strong and gusty winds will be the main culprits. Lows will be reaching the low 50s, and highs will be in the upper 60s.
Timing: Our next rounds of severe weather will be possible Early Saturday morning and another round will push through into the afternoon.
1st Round - 8 AM to 1 PM
2nd Round - 4 PM to 8 PM
Impacts: Both rounds have the possibility of bringing strong wind gusts, large hail and localized flooding. Stay weather aware throughout your day.
Most of this activity will gradually clear out of our area as we go into our Sunday evening and into our Monday morning. Highs for our work week ahead will be in the low 70s, upper 60s and gradually warming into the 80s by the weekend. We will see high pressure once again build into our area. We will see the dominance of high pressure for the first few days of our upcoming work week.
Into later next week, we will see another front with some bits and pieces of low pressure build back into our weather forecast. We will see at least some chance for some rain and thunderstorms return back into our weather forecast by later on Wednesday and into our Thursday.
