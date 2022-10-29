Showers & Storms for most of our Saturday

Showers and storms are on tap for the majority of our Saturday. Clouds will continue to thicken up as we head into the mid morning and then showers and storms will move in for our afternoon. Highs will struggle to reach the low 70s.
Some of the rainfall may be on the brief heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the hefty side at times especially as we go throughout our Saturday evening. So, we will see some more beneficial rainfall at times this weekend. The main risk for severe weather today remains to our south, but we could still see strong wind gusts associated with some of these storms that move through.
As for Sunday, spot showers will remain and mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will start out in the low 60s and once again reach the low 70s into the afternoon. We will see most of this activity clear out of our area on Sunday evening. We will see much calmer times as we go into our next work week and into the month of November. All of this calm weather will be due to some more high pressure moving back into our area.
That being said, your Halloween forecast is shaping up to be pleasant. Highs will be consistent into the low 70s and temps will drop into the 60s for trick-or-treating that evening.
