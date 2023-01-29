Showers Stick Around for the Majority of our Sunday

This morning the day will start off with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The main concern will be the abundant rainfall which may be heavy at times. Plan to bring an umbrella or rain jacket with you as you head out on Sunday and keep it handy for the rest of the day.
Today is going to be a very wet day with rainfall totals exceeding an inch in many spots. Be cautious as you travel to church or anywhere else on your Sunday because roadways will likely become slippery. Temperatures are only expected to warm into the mid 50s today with a high of around 57 degrees. I would not expect to see sunshine on this gloomy Sunday. In fact, we will not be seeing much sunshine at all this week with Monday also seeing cloudy skies although it will be much drier than today.
For the rest of the work week there will be multiple rounds of rainfall, with some chance of rain Tuesday through Thursday. Along with this, temperatures will be expected to drop with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows dipping back down into the 30s for next week.
Tuesday and Wednesday of this week areas North and West of us are looking at a chance for wintry mix. As of right now, that chance remains North of us with our overnight temperatures not dropping below freezing. We will continue to monitor and update if conditions change moving forward.
Our next chance for dry weather and possible sunshine is not expected until next weekend.