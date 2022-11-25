Showers moving out for the morning with drier weather moving in for the afternoon

Some showers are still moving through for shopping Friday morning. Most of the rain will be out by mid morning. We expect conditions to clear as we progress into Friday with highs reaching the mid-60s.
While Saturday will start dry, our chances for heavier rain and storms increase by afternoon and into the evening. While a few storms are possible, most should stay sub-severe. We should be mostly dry Sunday and Monday with average temperatures.
We will see the potential for some rain and thunderstorms next week. Some of those could be on the heavy and hefty side at times, right now looking at the time frame around mid week. But, just keep updated.
