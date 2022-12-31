 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog This Morning...

Persistent drizzle and fog have contributed to several sites east of
the Mississippi River reporting visibilities of 1/2 mile. Outside
of this, visibilities are between 2 and 3 miles, but worsening
conditions are possible over the next few hours. Please use
caution while using roadways this morning.

Showers for Saturday Morning but Clearing Out for the Afternoon

  • 0
Dry Conditions last into our New Year's Day

December 31st, 2022

Happy New Year's Eve! After seeing a wet Friday we will also start today off with some showers. The good news is they will be brief and out of the area by the afternoon. If you have any New Year's Eve into New Year's Day plans conditions are looking dry.

Temperatures will top off in the mid 60s today before dropping into the low 50s, eventually reaching the upper 40s by early New Year's Day morning. Rain is back in the forecast as we head into our 1st week of 2023.

We are tracking a cold front that will swing into North East Mississippi into Monday night. Right now, the best bet for severe thunderstorms looks to be from Monday afternoon/night and into our Tuesday. The higher risk area currently sits just off to our west stretching from Central Arkansas into Northern parts of Louisiana. But, this doesn't count us out for the chance of stronger to severe storms as we head overnight Monday into Tuesday. Keep in here for the latest timing & impacts as we get closer to this time frame.

Recommended for you