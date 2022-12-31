Showers for Saturday Morning but Clearing Out for the Afternoon

Happy New Year's Eve! After seeing a wet Friday we will also start today off with some showers. The good news is they will be brief and out of the area by the afternoon. If you have any New Year's Eve into New Year's Day plans conditions are looking dry.
Temperatures will top off in the mid 60s today before dropping into the low 50s, eventually reaching the upper 40s by early New Year's Day morning. Rain is back in the forecast as we head into our 1st week of 2023.
We are tracking a cold front that will swing into North East Mississippi into Monday night. Right now, the best bet for severe thunderstorms looks to be from Monday afternoon/night and into our Tuesday. The higher risk area currently sits just off to our west stretching from Central Arkansas into Northern parts of Louisiana. But, this doesn't count us out for the chance of stronger to severe storms as we head overnight Monday into Tuesday. Keep in here for the latest timing & impacts as we get closer to this time frame.