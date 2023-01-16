Showers early Tuesday before early week warmth gives way to storms
Isolated showers and storms will be ongoing early Tuesday and diminished through the day allowing temperatures to hit the 70s by afternoon. This early week warmth will transition to storms and some that could be strong to severe
Tuesday starts in the upper 50s with high temperatures reaching the lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances are greatest in the morning and diminish into the day, the one isolated pop up but you could still be possible through lunchtime and possibly afternoon.
Wednesday starts in the mid to upper 50s and mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures reach the low 70s with most of the daylight time period likely staying dry. By evening and overnight, though, storms will move from west to east through the area and some could be strong to severe. Fuel remains limited with this round of storms, but a few damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The peaks of your weather risks to our west.
Showers and storms will be ongoing early Thursday morning with temperatures beginning in the mid-50s and some impact on the morning commute. we should clear the rain out fairly quickly with temperatures reaching only the low 60s by afternoon.
Friday starts in the upper 30s with high temperatures reaching the mid-50s. Mainly high-level clouds will move in, so we should stay dry.
Saturday starts in the mid-30s with high temperatures reaching the mid-50s Under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances start to increase late in the day, especially by evening. There is a preference at this point for the southern part of the area for some of those rain chances to be heavier, but our projections are not aligned on positioning as of yet.
Sunday starts in the mid-40s with high temperatures reaching the mid-50s with isolated showers possible. I’m going 30% on that rain coverage for Sunday, but again there’s quite a divergence between our projections on positioning and rainfall amounts.
