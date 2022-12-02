Showers continue through the day but more rain into the weekend

Friday morning we will see clouds, a few showers possible but mostly dry through the day. We see some more low pressure and some fronts move back into our area today. This will mean more chances for some rain and isolated thunderstorms will be back into our weather forecast, mostly for the evening and overnight.
Also, every now and then we will see some of the thunderstorms briefly on the heavy side at times. These bits and pieces of low pressure will linger in our weather forecast all the way into our next work week, hence we will keep the chances for some showers and thunderstorms in our weather forecast through early next week.
Temperatures will fluctuate with the cold fronts pushing in but through the weekend we see low 60s with slightly cooler weather on Sunday. Next work week starts off warm with temperatures cooling back down to average by mid week.