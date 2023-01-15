Showers are expected for portions of MLK Day

After a chilly start to our Sunday, highs this afternoon reached the mid to upper 50s. Southerly winds today and into Monday will be bringing in warmth and moisture which will be key factors in our weather for the upcoming work week.
Monday, a combination of warmth and moisture with an incoming low pressure system will bring mostly cloudy skies and possible scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight heading into Tuesday. Temps will start off around 40 degrees and warm into the lower 60s. Showers are mainly expected for the back half of the day and into early Tuesday. Breezy conditions will also be present with wind gusts in the afternoon up to 30 mph. Similarly, Tuesday will also be mostly cloudy with temperatures starting out in the mid 50s and warming to near 70 for the afternoon high.
The next system will reach our area on Wednesday bringing with it more rain than the one before it. Heavy rainfall may present the chance for some puddling on the roadways as a few storms may become strong to severe. For now it seems like the highest chance for severe weather with this system will be further to our South and East, but this may change as it approaches. Keep checking back here for the latest timing and updates.