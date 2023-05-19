 Skip to main content
Showers and thunderstorms will hang around for Saturday, however gone on Sunday

Isolated hefty thunderstorms not out of the question for our Saturday

High pressure moves into our area on Sunday and this brings us drier air

Isolated showers and thunderstorms were the rule today as little bits and pieces of low pressure flowed through our area. Otherwise, we saw variably cloudy to mostly cloudy skies as the rule and temperatures for daytime highs ranged anywhere from the 70s to well into the 80s. All of these temperatures depended on the sky conditions.

We will see a cold front approach our area overnight and we will see the passage of the cold front on our Saturday. This will bring somewhat better chances for some showers and thunderstorms into our weather forecast during this time period. We may see a few heavy or hefty thunderstorms in the mix of things, however by far the best bet for this will be to our west overnight and to our southeast on our Saturday.

Here is a look at the best bet for some severe weather on Saturday:

Here is the outlook for our hefty thunderstorms on our Saturday

High pressure will briefly build into our area on Sunday. This will dry our area out for our Sunday. However, some more bits and pieces of low pressure and a few fronts will once again bring back into our area some slight chances for some showers and thunderstorms next week.

