Showers and thunderstorms through the weekend for some

This morning we saw mostly dry weather with a few showers further to the south. Severe storms moved through central and southern parts of the state leaving multiple areas with damage and thousands with out power. Most of the day will be fairly calm with nice weather.
Severe weather is possible this afternoon as we are currently under a Level 2/5. The main threats with this system will be large hail and strong wind along with heavy rainfall. Temperatures will also be back in the upper 80s for some of us which is right around average for this time of year.
Some strong storms continue into Saturday morning but clears out by mid morning for most. Most of Saturday will be the typical summer forecast. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s, low 90s with isolated showers expected each day. There is the possibility of severe weather for Sunday with the main threats looking to be wind and hail. We are continuing to monitor this system for timing and impacts as we get closer. Outside of the severe weather threat, it will be hot and muggy this weekend which is nothing new for this time of year.