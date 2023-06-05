Showers and thunderstorms possible for the afternoon

We are waking up to mostly sunny skies and quiet conditions with just an isolated rogue shower or two lingering. During the morning hours, we are quickly heating up with temperatures nearing 90° by afternoon. By the late-morning to early afternoon we will also see the development of scattered to widely-scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Heading further into the week we will continue to see scattered showers with temperatures remaining in the lower-90s for afternoon highs. Most of the area will continue to remain dry with the exception of a few spots seeing quick downpours.
By Thursday, we will see a front push in from the north and this will lead to a slightly greater coverage of showers and thunderstorms. The front will push through the area on Thursday and leave in its wake some drier and slightly cooler air. This will allow morning lows on Friday and Saturday to dip near 60°. This will also set up our region once again for mostly sunny skies on your Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s.