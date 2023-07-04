Showers and thunderstorms moving in for our 4th of July evening

Happy Independence Day! Some heavy thunderstorms will continue to be the weather rule across our area this evening and over the next several days. Some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side. The main forms of severe weather with these thunderstorms will be some brief large hail, along with some strong and gusty winds at times.
All of this is due to some low pressure, along with some weak fronts that keep lingering in our area. For the rest of the week, high temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 90s on each day. The heat index will be generally in the 95 to 105 degree category. Meanwhile, the overnight low temperatures will range anywhere from the upper 60s to the middle 70s.