Showers and thunderstorms move through the area again today

We started off this morning with some showers and thunderstorms in the northern half of the area. We are seeing mostly to partly cloudy skies today; some will get more rain into the afternoon and some thunderstorms. Most of this rain will be contained to the northern half as well. If you are headed out may just need to have that rain gear handy. Temperatures today climb to the middle 80s.
Saturday is starting off mostly dry and mostly/ partly cloudy. If you have any outside plans bring the water bottle because it is going to get hot. Temperatures climb to the low 90s. We will see some sunshine for the day but some showers and thunderstorms pop back up for the afternoon and evening.
Sunday is very similar to Saturday, keep cool some heat index values will be in the mid 90s. More rain moves in for the beginning of next work week. Temperatures will be slightly cooler but still above average. The rain looks to taper off by mid next week.