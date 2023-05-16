Showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening

This morning started off with mostly dry weather and mostly clear skies. The first half of the day is dry. Temperatures started off in the low 70s and upper 60s again so warm and muggy. Temperatures into the afternoon will warm to the upper 80s and we will see a few showers and thunderstorms. This is because of some low pressure and a cold front that is shifting through today. Rain will pick up by mid afternoon and will continue for some overnight and into Wednesday morning. Some of these storms could be on the stronger to severe side.
We will see cooler weather though through much of the week, but this cooler weather is right about average. Low 80s for the afternoons and low 60s for the mornings. We will still see some rain chances through the week but most will stay dry. Rain still sticks around with a few showers and thunderstorms but not as widespread.