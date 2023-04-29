 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Lee
County through 530 PM CDT...

At 455 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Shannon, or near Verona, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...
Shannon, Plantersville, Nettleton and Richmond.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

Showers and Thunderstorms Continue this Evening

Showers and thunderstorms continue to push through our area as we head into Saturday evening. Luckily we have remained below severe limits, but we have seen small hail and some strong winds associated with this system. The rain will continue overnight as the low pressure system sits in the southern portion of the state. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 50s by tomorrow morning even with all the rainfall.

Sunday will look drastically different from Saturday. By the time we get up in the morning, rain will have cleared out and sunny skies will have moved in its place. We may see a few isolated clouds move through, but the sunshine will be unaffected. Temperatures rise into the upper 60s, low 70s. Overnight into the start of the week, temperatures will be much cooler dropping into the mid 40s as a result of a passing cold front pushing through our area.

Sunday will be the first of many dry, beautiful days. The start of our work week will be very similar to Sunday regarding sky conditions and temperatures with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s, low 70s.

We can expect the sunny skies to stick around through Wednesday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s, low 80s by the end of the week. Low temperatures will be consistently in the upper 40s, low 50s. This will be a perfect week to schedule outdoor activities and graduate pictures.

Rain does return to the forecast at the end of the week in the form of scattered showers. Currently this system looks to remain below severe limits, but we will continue to monitor it for timing and impacts as we get closer.

