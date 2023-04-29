Showers and Thunderstorms Continue this Evening

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Lee County through 530 PM CDT... At 455 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Shannon, or near Verona, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Shannon, Plantersville, Nettleton and Richmond. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH