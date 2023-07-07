Showers and thunderstorms continue into the weekend

Happy Friday! Most started off mostly cloudy and in the middle 70s for morning lows. Temperatures will rise into the low 90s by the afternoon with heat index values right around 100. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected once again, but will remain scattered in nature. None of these storms are expected to be severe, but a few may have some rumbles of thunder.
The weekend will have plenty of chances for rain. Most of the timing looks to be in the afternoon and evening both days. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are the main threats with these storms. And we do have some sort of severe weather risk for Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures for the weekend look to be in the upper 80s, low 90s with overnight low temperatures dropping into the low 70s.
Next work week we are still hot and humid with temperatures in the low 90s most days, but it doesn't look like we have as much rain moving through the area.