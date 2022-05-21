Showers and Storms will be the story for the Weekend

After a hot and humid Saturday, showers and storms have already started up this afternoon and will continue into the evening. The main line of storms that is associated with a cold front will be creeping into the area later on between 10-12 pm. This system has the potential to bring localized heavy rainfall, large hail and strong wind gusts. As it moves through the heart of NE MS it will weaken going into the overnight hours and early hours of Sunday.
On Sunday, showers and thunderstorms will stick around, as the front will be slow moving and push through early in the morning. Rain chances increase as we go into the afternoon and evening and even stick around for our next work week due to the front stalling and lifting back into our area on Monday.
Chances for rain and cooler conditions will dominate the forecast all the way through Wednesday and early Thursday morning as a lingering low-pressure system stalls out over the area.
