Showers and storms possible today with a severe weather threat Tuesday

We are seeing some scattered showers this morning, mostly light rain but we could see some moderate to heavy rain. The scattered showers become more widespread by the late afternoon. Some people may see thunderstorm activity by early Monday evening.
The main threat for today is out to our West with a level 3 risk in Arkansas. Here at home very few are under a level 2 risk with some under a level 1.
We are tracking a cold front that will be moving in Tuesday, which will bring us a marginal risk for severe weather in our area. Most of us are under a level 2 severe weather risk. Some storms move in for the morning through the afternoon. Although we can't rule out the possibility of some small embedded circulations, the most probable severe weather threat with this system in Northeast Mississippi will be gusty winds and localized flooding with rain totals reaching anywhere between 1-3 inches.
In the wake of the cold front we will see the return of cooler and drier conditions with temperatures returning to near normal with highs in the lower 50s and lows dancing with freezing. We will receive yet another cold front into the weekend which will bring us more rainfall, however the chances for strong thunderstorm development look low.