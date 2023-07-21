Showers and storms moving through today

We will continue to see some more potential for some rain and thunderstorms through the morning, more thunderstorms possible for the afternoon. There will be some more potential for some showers and thunderstorms that could get a little on the hefty side at times as the cold front passes through. The main form of severe weather with these thunderstorms will be in the form of some strong and gusty winds at times, along with some isolated areas of some larger hail.
It is still hot and humid today with heat advisories for many still in effect. Showers and thunderstorms continue into Saturday morning for some. Some of those could still be on the strong to severe side. We will see our temperature a bit cooler for both the daytime highs and for the overnight lows into the weekend. Once that rain moves out Saturday the weekend looks nice with mostly dry weather.