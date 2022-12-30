Showers and storms move through Friday and Saturday morning

It is the last Friday of 2022! We will see some low pressure, along with some fronts at times visit our area from now and well into next week. This will give our area some good chances for some showers and thunderstorms at times. This starts later this morning. We will see some patches of rainfall that could be on the heavy side at times. The rain is more widespread today with just some of the lingering showers and heavy rain moving through for tomorrow, mostly in the morning.
For those wondering about the forecast for our New Year Eve evening, it looks like we will generally see some variably cloudy skies and some isolated showers at times in the late morning and into the early afternoon and should taper off and leave our area by the evening hours prior to midnight. Most of the temperatures will be in the 50s during that time period. Right now, the best bet for severe thunderstorms looks to be from Monday afternoon/night and into our Tuesday.