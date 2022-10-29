 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Showers and storms continue overnight and into our Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
Hour by Hour
Maxuser

Gabe's Saturday Evening Forecast - 10/29/22

Showers and storms are on tap for the majority of our Saturday evening. As a result, overnight lows should not change much, only dropping to the low 60's.

Some of the rainfall may be on the brief heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the hefty side at times. So, we will see some more beneficial rainfall at times this weekend. The main risk for severe weather still remains to our south, but we could still see strong wind gusts associated with some of these storms that move through.

As for Sunday, spotty showers will remain and mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will start out in the low 60s and once again reach the low 70s into the afternoon. We will see most of this activity clear out of our area on Sunday evening. We will see much calmer times as we go into our next work week and into the month of November. All of this calm weather will be due to some more high pressure moving back into our area.

That being said, your Halloween forecast is shaping up to be pleasant. Highs will be consistent into the low 70s and temps will drop into the 60s for trick-or-treating that evening.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you