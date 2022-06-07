Showers and some storms continue through Tuesday

Tuesday is starting off with some storms and showers once again. Throughout the day we will see some more rain. A few of the thunderstorms could get a little on the heavy side at times. The main culprit with these heavier thunderstorms will be some brief gusty winds, along with some copious amounts of rainfall.
This will be the weather story in our area for the next several days. All due to some fronts lingering in our area. We will see generally variably cloudy skies as the rule. We will see some widely scattered to some scattered showers and thunderstorms as the rule. Every now and then, some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side and every now and then some of the thunderstorms will be on the hefty side.
Temperatures will be warm for the mornings in the mid to low 70s the next few days and afternoon highs in the low 90s. And it will be humid so if you plan to be outside stay cool and hydrated.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link