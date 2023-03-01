 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
areas, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette,
Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman,
Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha.

* WHEN...From 3 PM CST this afternoon through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to
produce widespread rainfall amounts of between two and four
inches with local totals in excess of four inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Severe weather threatens the area over the next several days

March 1, 2023

Severe weather threatens the area over the next several days

Wednesday morning cloud have moved back into the area. Temperatures started in the upper 50s and warm to the upper 70s and low 80s. Some showers are possible through the day on Wednesday, but some stronger storms are possible late in the afternoon and evening. Some of those storms could be severe. Some of our area under a level 2 & 1 risks.

Severe weather risk Wednesday

Timing - First event: Wed. 6PM - Thu. 1AM

Location - All of our WTVA area, higher risk northern half

Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind, hail.

Another cold front and associated low pressure will move through our area on Thursday afternoon/night and into our Friday morning. This frontal passage will be our best bet for some more rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side and some of the thunderstorms will be on the strong to severe side. We have level 2 & 3 risk areas.

Severe weather risk Thursday

Timing - Second event: off and on potential through Thursday afternoon/evening and into early Friday.

Location - All of our WTVA area

Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind, hail.

Severe weather risk Friday

Timing - Second/Third event: 3AM- 7AM

Location - Extreme Eastern Mississippi and Alabama

Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind, hail.

We will see much calmer weather by later in the day Friday. Temperatures will be much cooler though. We will start off in the 50s and 60s, by the afternoon and evening we will be much cooler. The cooler weather continues into the weekend. These temperatures are about average though. Starting in the upper 30s and low 40s and warming into the low 60s. Sunshine sticks around through the weekend.

