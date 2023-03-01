Severe weather threatens the area over the next several days
Wednesday morning cloud have moved back into the area. Temperatures started in the upper 50s and warm to the upper 70s and low 80s. Some showers are possible through the day on Wednesday, but some stronger storms are possible late in the afternoon and evening. Some of those storms could be severe. Some of our area under a level 2 & 1 risks.
Timing - First event: Wed. 6PM - Thu. 1AM
Location - All of our WTVA area, higher risk northern half
Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind, hail.
Another cold front and associated low pressure will move through our area on Thursday afternoon/night and into our Friday morning. This frontal passage will be our best bet for some more rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side and some of the thunderstorms will be on the strong to severe side. We have level 2 & 3 risk areas.
Timing - Second event: off and on potential through Thursday afternoon/evening and into early Friday.
Location - All of our WTVA area
Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind, hail.
Timing - Second/Third event: 3AM- 7AM
Location - Extreme Eastern Mississippi and Alabama
Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind, hail.
We will see much calmer weather by later in the day Friday. Temperatures will be much cooler though. We will start off in the 50s and 60s, by the afternoon and evening we will be much cooler. The cooler weather continues into the weekend. These temperatures are about average though. Starting in the upper 30s and low 40s and warming into the low 60s. Sunshine sticks around through the weekend.