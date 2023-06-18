Severe Weather Threat Through Midnight

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 335 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN EAST ARKANSAS CRAIGHEAD CRITTENDEN CROSS LEE MISSISSIPPI PHILLIPS POINSETT ST. FRANCIS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALCORN BENTON CALHOUN CHICKASAW COAHOMA DESOTO ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE MARSHALL MONROE PANOLA PONTOTOC PRENTISS QUITMAN TALLAHATCHIE TATE TIPPAH TISHOMINGO TUNICA UNION YALOBUSHA IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES IN WEST TENNESSEE BENTON CARROLL CHESTER CROCKETT DECATUR DYER FAYETTE GIBSON HARDEMAN HARDIN HAYWOOD HENDERSON LAUDERDALE MADISON MCNAIRY SHELBY TIPTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, ALAMO, AMORY, ASHLAND, BARTLETT, BATESVILLE, BLYTHEVILLE, BOLIVAR, BOONEVILLE, BROWNSVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CAMDEN, CHARLESTON, CLARKSDALE, COFFEEVILLE, COLLIERVILLE, CORINTH, COVINGTON, DECATURVILLE, DYERSBURG, FORREST CITY, FULTON, GERMANTOWN, HARRISBURG, HELENA, HENDERSON, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON, HUMBOLDT, HUNTINGDON, IUKA, JACKSON, JONESBORO, LEXINGTON, MARIANNA, MARKS, MEMPHIS, MILAN, MILLINGTON, NEW ALBANY, OAKLAND, OKOLONA, OLIVE BRANCH, OXFORD, PARSONS, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, RIPLEY TN, SAVANNAH, SELMER, SENATOBIA, SOMERVILLE, SOUTHAVEN, TUNICA, TUPELO, WATER VALLEY, WEST HELENA, WEST MEMPHIS, AND WYNNE.