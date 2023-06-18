Severe Weather Threat Through Midnight

As we continue later into your Father's Day evening. We expect the potential for severe weather to remain through midnight.
Severe storms that form will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall, and also a lesser but present threat of a few isolated tornadoes.
Overnight, we will see most of the activity die down and will ultimately expect that by the wee-hours of Monday morning partly cloudy skies with only a few isolated to widely scattered light showers will remain present. Temperatures will fall to near 70°.
Monday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day with a few isolated to widely scattered showers lingering in the forecast. Temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 80s.
Tuesday's forecast will remain very similar to Monday, with a bit more sunshine a slightly lower chances for isolated showers and storms.
By the middle of the week, skies will increasingly feature a mix of clouds and sunshine and we will start seeing temperatures climb from the middle 80s and return to the upper 80s to near 90° by the end of the work week. This will be the return of a more typical summertime pattern with only isolated to widely scattered rain chances with hot and humid conditions become more prevalent.
