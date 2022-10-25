 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Severe weather potential across the area today

  • Updated
  • 0
Severe weather threat Tuesday
Maxuser

October 25, 2022

We will see a good chance for some rain and thunderstorms today. Some of the rain will be on the heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms will be on the hefty side at times. Our main weather culprit for the strong to severe thunderstorms will be in the form of some strong and gusty winds. We will see some chances for some isolated tornadoes at times. We will also see a chance for some large hail in the mix at times. Most of the activity will clear out of our area by later in the afternoon. Tuesday's highs reach the middle to upper 70s.

We will see high pressure move into our area to dominate our weather forecast for the rest of the work week. Wednesday and Thursday, we start in the mid to upper 40s with high temperatures still expected to reach the upper 60s and low 70s by the afternoon under mostly clear skies. Until more low pressure this weekend will bring back some chances for more rain at times.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you