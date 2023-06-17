Severe Weather Possible this Weekend

This morning, a few of us are hearing a few rumbles of thunder as isolated thunderstorms move across the area. While these storms have remained below severe limits so far, there is a chance for these to turn severe. Currently, we are at a level 2/5 severe risk for our southwestern counties and a level 1/5 for the rest of us. The main threats with this system are strong winds and large hail. Luckily, these storms should clear out by mid morning making for a drier and calmer afternoon. Temperatures should be in the low 90s so sticking right around average.
Overnight and into Sunday we see another round of severe weather. Currently everyone in our area is under a severe weather risk, but the highest area is a level 3/5 issued for our southwestern counties. The main threats with this system will be large hail, strong wind, and heavy rainfall. The timing of the event looks to be early Sunday morning, but we could see several chances throughout the day. Temperatures will feel a bit cooler in the upper 80s as a result of all the rain chances.
Heading into next week, our typical sub-severe summer forecast looks to return. High temperatures will be consistently in the upper 80s. There will also be a chance for isolated showers each day. Humid air will also persist throughout the week making for a warm and muggy feel.