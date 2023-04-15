Severe Weather Possible Late Tonight

We have had overcast skies all day, but have been fortunate to remain dry. This trend will not continue as we head into the overnight hours as a cold front pushes through giving us storms with some of those storms having severe potential. The best chance of severe thunderstorms will be along and west of Highway 55. Still, all of us will have the opportunity to experience these strong storms with wind and hail going to be the main threats. The tornado risk is not zero, but is very minimal. The timing of this event will be around 10pm lasting until about 2 in the morning.
Rain should be moved out of the area by the time we wake up tomorrow morning with clouds gradually clearing throughout the day. Temperatures will start out in the mid 50s as we get started with the day. Even though the sunshine will fill up our skies toward the afternoon, temperatures will be much cooler, only rising into the mid to upper 60s.
Dry conditions persist into the start of our work week as high pressure holds over our area. Colder air will also circulate in allowing those overnight low temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 40s. Afternoon highs should reach back into the low 70s with plenty of sunshine brightening up the skies.
That dry air associated with the high pressure system will remain constant throughout Tuesday and Wednesday as well so keep the sunglasses handy. Temperatures gradually get warmer throughout the week rising into the 80s by Wednesday. Even overnight lows will rise into the mid 50s by Wednesday.
Try not to let the umbrella get too far as rain returns to our area Thursday evening and especially on Friday. Temperatures will still be warm rising into the 80s as we get into next weekend.