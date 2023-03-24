Severe weather moves in late today and overnight

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to over 45 mph expected. * WHERE...East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Driving on east west oriented roadways could become difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&