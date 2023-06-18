 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
332 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN EAST ARKANSAS

CRAIGHEAD             CRITTENDEN            CROSS
GREENE                LEE                   MISSISSIPPI
PHILLIPS              POINSETT              ST. FRANCIS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

ALCORN                BENTON                CALHOUN
CHICKASAW             COAHOMA               DESOTO
ITAWAMBA              LAFAYETTE             LEE
MARSHALL              MONROE                PANOLA
PONTOTOC              PRENTISS              QUITMAN
TALLAHATCHIE          TATE                  TIPPAH
TISHOMINGO            TUNICA                UNION
YALOBUSHA

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN WEST TENNESSEE

FAYETTE               HARDEMAN              SHELBY
TIPTON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BARTLETT,
BATESVILLE, BLYTHEVILLE, BOLIVAR, BOONEVILLE, BRUCE,
CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON, CLARKSDALE, COFFEEVILLE, COLLIERVILLE,
CORINTH, COVINGTON, FORREST CITY, FULTON, GERMANTOWN, HARRISBURG,
HELENA, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON, IUKA, JONESBORO, MARIANNA, MARKS,
MEMPHIS, MILLINGTON, NEW ALBANY, OAKLAND, OKOLONA, OLIVE BRANCH,
OXFORD, PARAGOULD, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, SENATOBIA, SOMERVILLE,
SOUTHAVEN, TUNICA, TUPELO, WATER VALLEY, WEST HELENA,
WEST MEMPHIS, AND WYNNE.

Severe weather highlights Father's Day

Severe weather once again possible for our area today. It will come in two different rounds throughout the day. The first round is going to be very early this morning with widespread storms moving across the area. So far with this system, as it's moved from the west, it has produced strong wind gusts and large hail. These will be the main threats as this same system moves through our area early this morning. Rainfall will also be on the heavy side at times and may result in isolated flooding issues. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out of the question with some of the stronger thunderstorms.

The next round will be toward the afternoon/evening in the form of isolated thunderstorms. Again, the main severe threats will be strong wind and large hail along with heavy rainfall.

Showers and storms will linger a bit into early Monday morning, but will remain below severe limits. Throughout the rest of the week, scattered showers and thunderstorms will stay in our forecast. Some of the rainfall will continue to be on the heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms will continue to be on the hefty side at times. Otherwise, in between all of this activity we will see plenty of sunshine as the rule.

High temperatures this week will consistently be in the upper 80s with a few low 90s at times, which is well around average for this time of year. Overnight low temperatures will stay seasonable as well in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

