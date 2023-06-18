Severe weather highlights Father's Day

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 332 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN EAST ARKANSAS CRAIGHEAD CRITTENDEN CROSS GREENE LEE MISSISSIPPI PHILLIPS POINSETT ST. FRANCIS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALCORN BENTON CALHOUN CHICKASAW COAHOMA DESOTO ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE MARSHALL MONROE PANOLA PONTOTOC PRENTISS QUITMAN TALLAHATCHIE TATE TIPPAH TISHOMINGO TUNICA UNION YALOBUSHA IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN WEST TENNESSEE FAYETTE HARDEMAN SHELBY TIPTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BARTLETT, BATESVILLE, BLYTHEVILLE, BOLIVAR, BOONEVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON, CLARKSDALE, COFFEEVILLE, COLLIERVILLE, CORINTH, COVINGTON, FORREST CITY, FULTON, GERMANTOWN, HARRISBURG, HELENA, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON, IUKA, JONESBORO, MARIANNA, MARKS, MEMPHIS, MILLINGTON, NEW ALBANY, OAKLAND, OKOLONA, OLIVE BRANCH, OXFORD, PARAGOULD, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, SENATOBIA, SOMERVILLE, SOUTHAVEN, TUNICA, TUPELO, WATER VALLEY, WEST HELENA, WEST MEMPHIS, AND WYNNE.