Severe weather chances for Tuesday

For Monday, we started out with mostly clear skies and some patchy fog. The rest of the clouds clear out throughout the day giving us pockets of sunshine for Monday and high temperatures in the low 60's. Monday will provide us some drier weather along with at least the start of the day Tuesday. By late Tuesday afternoon things begin to shift, rain chances start to increase and thunderstorms become likely.

That thunderstorm threat could include some strong to severe thunderstorms. Again, these showers and storms will be starting in the afternoon and continue to be present until the early hours of Wednesday. The main area for severe weather, which is currently in a Moderate risk (4/5), is sitting just to our west, clipping a few of our counties, including Grenada, Yalobusha and Lafayette. The rest of our area under levels 2 and 3. Still, strong wind gusts, localized heavy rainfall and possibly a few tornadoes, some that could be strong and or long track, are all threats moving forward. And make sure you have multiple ways to get alerts to your phone if you fall under any severe storm.

Some showers or thunderstorms are still possible early Wednesday morning but the clouds and rain clear out for the afternoon. Temperatures drop all day Wednesday and we stay cool on Thursday. Thursday is mostly dry before we see some more rain chances into the weekend. Most of the weekend rain is spotty showers but it could impact any outdoor plans.