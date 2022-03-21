 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee and East
Arkansas.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even outside of thunderstorms, wind gusts
of 40 mph will be possible at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi, including
the following areas, in East Arkansas, Phillips. In North
Mississippi, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee
MS, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie,
Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Severe weather and tornadoes possible Tuesday

Severe weather and tornadoes possible Tuesday

A strong spring storm system will bring a potential for severe weather and tornadoes Tuesday, especially in the afternoon and early evening. There remains a possibility that some storms could produce strong tornadoes as well as damaging winds and flooding rainfall.

  • Timing: Noon through 8 PM
  • Impacts: isolated tornadoes, some strong, damaging winds, flooding rainfall, hail
  • Location: all of the WTVA Nine News viewing area, with the greatest threat increasing with the southward extent
Our line of thunderstorms should approach the western edge of the viewing area stretching from Oxford to Grenada by 1 PM, possibly slightly sooner. This line will be a wall of wind and rainfall with the ability to on occasionally spin up tornadoes. Those tornadoes could be strong because of the strength of the wind profile of the atmosphere, Tuesday. Storms will march west to east through the area, mostly clearing North Mississippi and western Alabama by 7 to 8 PM. 

The type of storms we will have is what meteorologist's call a "QLCS" or Quasi-Linear Convective System. The "Quasi" part is the problem Tuesday, because where the line begins to show more bends is where tornadoes are possible. Many of our overnight setups feature this kind of setup, but it is more significant Tuesday than it typically is overnight. We have more limited fuel for thunderstorm development closer to the TN stateline, which is why tornadoes remain possible, but they are slightly less likely to be strong.

After the storms clear the area Wednesday, dryer and cooler weather will settle in with highs on Wednesday only in the upper 50s and then in the lower to middle 60s the rest of this work week. At this point we are clear looking into next week but another storm chance could present itself by the middle part of next week.

