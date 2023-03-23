Severe thunderstorms with tornadoes are possibly in store for Friday evening

Plenty of sunshine to variable cloudiness was the weather story in our area for our Thursday. A little bit of high pressure controlled our area.
This will change in the next 24 hours. We are going to see some rain and thunderstorms move into our area by later portions of Friday afternoon and into the evening/overnight hours. All of this will be due to a frontal passage. Some of the rain will be on the heavy side and some of the thunderstorms will be on the hefty side. We will see the potential for all modes of severe weather with this will be possible with this frontal passage. We will even see the potential for some strong tornadoes in the mix of things. Most of the activity will move out of our area on early Saturday.
More bits and pieces of low pressure will linger on Sunday and into early next week. This will leave more chances for some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms down the line into next week.
Some strong tornadoes will be possible:
Timing - Friday, 7 PM to Saturday 2 AM
Location - Highest threat to the west, all under a severe risk.
Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind, heavy rain.