Severe thunderstorms and rain will be likely on our Wednesday

Alright, this will be one of those days that will go down in the memory of many folks. This will be a wild and crazy severe weather event across our area. Please, be weather aware on this Wednesday and Wednesday evening.
We will see this severe weather event, basically start this afternoon across western portions of our area. We will see the expected squall line move eastward very rapidly through our area with winds with some of the thunderstorms at times, well in excess of 70 mph. We will see some thunderstorms within this line and some thunderstorms outside and ahead of the line. Some of the thunderstorms will produce tornadoes at times. Some of the thunderstorms will produce strong and violent tornadoes at times. These storms may/will be destructive to lives and property. Do not be surprised that some sunshine may peak through the cloud cover at times, making people think that the worse may be over . . . . . When it may not be over.
By the way we have wind advisories in effect for most of our area today. This means we will have very strong wind (in excess of 50 mph at times) even without thunderstorms.
All of this activity will sweep out of our area this evening. This will be due to the frontal system that will be causing all of this sweeps off to the east of our area. We will see high pressure try to move into our area by the wee hours of our Thursday, however we will only see gradual clearing (if that much) on our Thursday. We will see a much better stride at clearing out our skies by Thursday night and into our Friday. During this time period, we will see much cooler and calmer weather prevail across our area. This will linger through the weekend and into very early portions of next week.
- Timing: 2 PM through 9 PM
- Movement: the line will move from west to east at around 50 mph, but individual thunderstorms will move from southwest to northeast at close to 70 mph.
- Impacts: strong winds occasionally gusting in excess of 70/80 mph, brief but strong tornadoes possible, power disruptions likely for some locations
