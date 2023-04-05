 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee,
including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn,
Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba,
Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss,
Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and
Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Chester, Decatur,
Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy.

* WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Two to three inches of rain with locally higher amounts are
possible tonight through early Thursday afternoon along a
front that will become stationary across portions of West
Tennessee and North Mississippi.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect through evening

April 5, 2023

We are started off warm this morning with mostly cloudy skies. We could see a few showers during the day, but our best chances for some strong to severe thunderstorms will be this afternoon and tonight. This will be due to a frontal passage through our area.

We will see the potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms at times. All modes of severe weather will be possible at times. However, the best bet for severe weather will continue to stay just to the north of our area. We are under a level 1 & 2 risks.

Severe weather risk for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Severe weather risk for Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Timing - Wednesday, 6 PM to Thursday 12 AM

Location - Highest threat to the north/northwest, all under a severe risk.

Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind, heavy rain.

Later in the week, we will still linger some low pressure in our area. We will linger some chances for some more rain and thunderstorms in our area. However, we will see cooler temperatures as the rule for both our daytime highs and for the overnight lows for Thursday and Friday. Saturday morning the rain is moving out and we will start to see some sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures are warming back into the upper 60s and low 70s for the weekend and beginning of next work week.

