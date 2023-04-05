Severe thunderstorm warning in effect through evening

We are started off warm this morning with mostly cloudy skies. We could see a few showers during the day, but our best chances for some strong to severe thunderstorms will be this afternoon and tonight. This will be due to a frontal passage through our area.
We will see the potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms at times. All modes of severe weather will be possible at times. However, the best bet for severe weather will continue to stay just to the north of our area. We are under a level 1 & 2 risks.
Timing - Wednesday, 6 PM to Thursday 12 AM
Location - Highest threat to the north/northwest, all under a severe risk.
Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind, heavy rain.
Later in the week, we will still linger some low pressure in our area. We will linger some chances for some more rain and thunderstorms in our area. However, we will see cooler temperatures as the rule for both our daytime highs and for the overnight lows for Thursday and Friday. Saturday morning the rain is moving out and we will start to see some sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures are warming back into the upper 60s and low 70s for the weekend and beginning of next work week.