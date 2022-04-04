Severe storms possible early Tuesday and again on Wednesday

Chances for some rain and thunderstorms, return later tonight. We will see off and on chances that there will be some heavy rain at times. We will see off and on chances some of the thunderstorms will be on the heavy and hefty side at times. This activity will linger in our weather forecast through our Wednesday. So, this will be a bit of time to be weather alert across our area.
We will see high pressure build back into our weather forecast on later portions of our Wednesday. This will once again clear out our skies and we will stay calm into our weekend.
- Timing: Round 1: Tuesday 3am-9am
Round 2: Wednesday PM
- Movement: Mostly west to east movement of thunderstorms
- Impacts: Strong and gusty winds the most likely form of severe weather. Isolated tornadoes and isolated hail at times.