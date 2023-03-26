Severe storms possible again Sunday night

While today has been calm for the most part, strong storms and the potential for severe weather move into our area into the evening. The main threats include: hail and wind, but a possible tornado cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will drop into the mid 50s overnight.
Out the door tomorrow morning, calm conditions move back into our area. We could see a few passing clouds, but the skies should be blue with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures warm back up into the mid 70s.
Overnight into our Tuesday morning we will see clouds pick up, but we should remain dry due to high pressure in the area. Temperatures will drop back into the low 50s.
Those clouds will be often on throughout Tuesday and those temperatures will feel a little bit cooler in the mid to upper 60s.
Much cooler overnight lows expected into our Wednesday and Thursday morning dropping into the low to mid 40s. Make sure you know where that jacket is, and it hasn’t gotten too far from you. High temperatures still remain well above average in the upper 60s all the way to mid 70s by Thursday.
Friday gives us another chance at some strong storms associated with another cold front. The system is still several days out, so we will continue to update you on timing and impacts as the week goes on.