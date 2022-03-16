Scattered showers will be the weather rule on our Wednesday

After a rainy Tuesday and Tuesday night we will see some showery conditions in store for our area on our Wednesday. All of these showers will be due to some upper air low pressure lingering in our area.
We will see this upper air low pressure move out of our area this evening and we will see a little bit of high pressure build into our area as we go into our Thursday. This will give our are one dry day on our Thursday and we will see plenty of sunshine and a nice warm up will be in store.
This high pressure dominated weather will be short lived, because another frontal system will move through our area on our Friday. This will bring back into our area some more chances for some showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the heavy and hefty side at times.
More high pressure moves into our area for this weekend. This will clear our skies out for a few days, before more low pressure and another frontal system move into our area next week. This will mean more chances for some showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be on the severe side at times.
