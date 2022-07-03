Scattered Showers & Storms along with Warmer Conditions for the 4th

Temperatures will begin to rise even further over the 4th of July as a new heatwave begins to build that may last well into the upcoming work week. Showers and storms are also going to stay persistent in North East Mississippi all the way into next weekend. Stay hydrated, and weather aware for your extended holiday weekend.
Showers and storms are weakening and moving out of North East Mississippi as we head into the evening. Temps will not be cooling off too much overnight, only dipping down into the mid to low 70s going into Monday morning.
On Monday as we celebrate the birthday of the USA, highs will be slightly above average at 94 degrees. Look for highs in the mid-80's by the time you head out for your firework viewing plans. Those pop-up showers and thunderstorms should be mostly out of our hair by 9pm when all the festivities get started. If you do plan to be out on the lake or just outdoors in general during the day, keep your WTVA weather app handy as showers and storms will be persistent from noon until the early evening.
As we head into the work week, humidity will be noticeable as it dominates our 7-day and is made worse with 100-degree conditions. We're likely to see heat indices as high as 107+ degrees which most likely will prompt heat advisories in our area. Stay weather aware as we head into this next work week.
