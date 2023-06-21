Scattered showers continue Thursday afternoon

Low pressure continues to circulate out to our east through tonight and into tomorrow. This will bring scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight, but no chance of severe weather is expected with this rainfall. That moisture associated with the low pressure system will keep that muggy feel in our area overnight. On top of that, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s.
Thursday will see showers move across the area as the low pressure system remains situated in Alabama. The best chance for rain will be in the early portion of the day, but rain chances remain isolated to scattered. These storms may have heavy rainfall, but they will remain below severe limits. High temperatures will feel a bit cooler only reaching the mid 80s, but that muggy feel will remain.
Friday will dry up a bit as the low pressure system moves up the Atlantic Coast. On top of that, humidity should lessen for our area making it feel a bit better. As a result of that system clearing out, temperatures will be rising into the weekend. High temperatures on Friday are expected to be in the upper 80s with a few of us reaching into the low 90s.
The weekend looks to be dry for the most part, but temperatures, both high and low, will get a bit warmer. We will see low 90s as our afternoon high and low to mid 70s as overnight lows. The temperatures aren't the only thing increasing. The heat index values will get around the 100 degree category by the weekend and will continue into next week for many of us.
The next chance for rain will be Sunday evening with isolated showers continuing each day next week.