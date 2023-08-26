Saturday will see hot temperatures stick around

Another beautiful start to our Saturday, but already starting off hot. We're seeing temperatures start out in the upper 70s with that sunshine heating it into the upper 90s this afternoon. A few of us may even be experiencing the triple digits. Excessive heat warnings will once again be in place today meaning heat index values will be well above 105 degrees, even at times reaching 115 to 120 degrees. Get ready for this heat and take it easy as you go out and about.
A few showers and storms are possible this afternoon, but will remain isolated in nature. These will form out ahead of the cold front coming through later this evening. A few of these showers and storms could get a little on the hefty and heavy side at times. Main threats include strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall. The timing looks to be this afternoon into early evening.
That cold front Saturday evening and into our Sunday morning will be our relief from the heat. This will drop our afternoon high and overnight low temperatures just a bit. We could see temperatures in the upper 80s to start next week and overnight lows in the mid 60s by midweek. Even though things are cooling off, we could see a few afternoon showers and storms as we go about the week. Still, a cool down will be quite refreshing with all the heat we have had recently.
Tracking the tropics: We are tracking a developing system in the Gulf that is moving north over the next couple days. This system is likely to form into a named tropical system soon and will continue to develop as it goes through the warm, moist waters of the Gulf. Right now, tracks are keeping it east of our area just a bit, but it is something to monitor as we head into this week.