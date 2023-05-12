Saturday will have more scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

Patchy rain and scattered thunderstorms were once again the rule today across our area. Some of the rainfall was heavy and some of the thunderstorms at times were on the hefty side. All of this was due to some bits and pieces of low pressure and some old fronts that are just lingering in our area.
More of the same will be in store for our area as we go through the weekend. We will see some areas of rainfall that may be on the heavy side at times, along with some thunderstorms that may be on the hefty side at times. We may even see the chance for an isolated severe thunderstorm in the mix of things. We will still see the variety in temperatures due to the variety of cloud cover.
However, most of the high temperatures will reach into the 80s to lower 90s, while most of the heat index values will stay in the middle 80s to middle 90s across the board. We will see most of our overnight low temperatures get down into the 60s to lower 70s.
We will still see some lingering showers and thunderstorms next week, however there does seem to be a slightly lower chance for activity at times. We also see that our daytime high temperatures and overnight low temperatures may cool off by several degrees. All depending whether or not the forecasted cold fronts will move through our area.