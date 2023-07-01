Saturday will be another scorcher, but relief is on the way

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115 degrees. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115 degrees. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Saturday will be another scorcher, but relief is on the way

  • 0
Saturday 6am forecast

Saturday 6am forecast

Excessive heat continues to be an issue as we head into Saturday. Once again the temperature remains near the triple-digit point and heat indices approach 115°. Rainfall could interrupt some plans, but if it does it will disrupt the extreme heat, if you are lucky.

Today began very warm with temperatures in the upper 70s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s with the heat index values pushing near 110 to 115°. This again makes for a dangerous combination of heat and humidity you must pay attention to. Along with this, isolated showers and thunderstorms will likely pop up throughout the afternoon. There is a slight chance that one r two of these may be severe, especially farther north in the viewing area.

Rain will be more widespread on Sunday as high temperatures stay in the mid to upper 90s, but heat index values remain near 110. Heading into next week, isolated showers remain possible each day. This includes the 4th of July holiday which is on Tuesday. Thankfully though, temperatures will drop back into the lower 90s which is where we are supposed to be for this time of year. 

Recommended for you