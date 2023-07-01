Saturday will be another scorcher, but relief is on the way

Excessive heat continues to be an issue as we head into Saturday. Once again the temperature remains near the triple-digit point and heat indices approach 115°. Rainfall could interrupt some plans, but if it does it will disrupt the extreme heat, if you are lucky.
Today began very warm with temperatures in the upper 70s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s with the heat index values pushing near 110 to 115°. This again makes for a dangerous combination of heat and humidity you must pay attention to. Along with this, isolated showers and thunderstorms will likely pop up throughout the afternoon. There is a slight chance that one r two of these may be severe, especially farther north in the viewing area.
Rain will be more widespread on Sunday as high temperatures stay in the mid to upper 90s, but heat index values remain near 110. Heading into next week, isolated showers remain possible each day. This includes the 4th of July holiday which is on Tuesday. Thankfully though, temperatures will drop back into the lower 90s which is where we are supposed to be for this time of year.