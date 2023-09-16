Saturday starts out with mostly cloudy skies and rain moving in later

Saturday starts out with mostly cloudy conditions and a few stray showers over portions of western Alabama. Temperatures across the viewing area are in the mid to upper 60s and will warm to a high of around 85 by this afternoon. Isolated showers and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder are expected across the area throughout the day. While this may affect the football forecast, any rain that we do see today will be short lived.
By Sunday, a cold front will pass across the northern part of our state, leaving behind similar temperatures but much dryer air. High pressure will then build into the area and dominate the forecast over the next work week. Temperatures are expected to peak in the lower to mid 80s while lows drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s.