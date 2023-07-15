Saturday starts off with showers and thunderstorms

Saturday begins with a line of showers and thunderstorms moving across the area. We are under a level one out of five risk for severe weather with this system, and the main threat is heavy rainfall. We have already had some flood conditions over the last couple of days, and this morning we could see an additional two inches of rain on top of that. Along with this, there is the possibility for some gusty winds.
Scattered thunderstorms will remain in the forecast for the first part of today as temperatures rise into the lower 90s for this afternoon. Sunday's storm chances look more toward the afternoon and much lighter and more isolated than what we are seeing this morning. A few storms may contain a rumble of thunder, but these storms should remain below severe limits.
Heat is the main story heading into the weekend and next week. High temperatures for the weekend will reach into the low 90s, but heat index values will be anywhere from the middle 90s up to around 107 degrees. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 70s. Next week should be much drier with rainfall chances clearing out for the most part. High temperatures will only continue to warm up. We will see upper 90s by the end of the week with heat index values around 110-115 degrees. The bottom half of our viewing area is now under an excessive heat advisory, and we can expect to see many more throughout the next week.