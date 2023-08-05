Saturday starts off with dense fog and dry conditions ahead of a chance for storms

The start of our weekend will have some patchy fog in the area with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the mid 70s. Cloud cover will clear out for the early part of the afternoon before thunderstorm chances move in during the late afternoon to early evening hours. A few storms may contain heavy rainfall and a few strong wind gusts. Temperatures are dependent on the positioning of these storms similar to how it was today. Temperatures could vary from bearable and all the way into the mid 90s. Heat index values will be even higher reaching up to 110 degrees resulting in heat advisories/warnings for a few of us.
Sunday will be similar to Saturday with temperatures peaking into the mid 90s and rain chances once again. We may see an isolated shower or two in the early morning time, but will not be as likely as Saturday's chances. These showers could be on the heavy side at times. Next week will see temperatures on the decline dropping into the upper 80s for some as early as midweek. Low temperatures could be in the upper 60s for some as well. Isolated to scattered rain showers will be possible each day so make sure to have that umbrella close by.