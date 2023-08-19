Saturday starts off with beautiful conditions before heat builds in

This Saturday is starting off rather mildly with temperatures in the upper 60s as we head out the door. This is the coolest that we will feel for a while, looking ahead in our forecast. This afternoon, we will see our temperatures once again reach into the mid 90s and tomorrow will be very similar. Heat indices at times approach 100 degrees. As a matter of fact we will see the heat index get well over 110 at times as we go into our next work week.
High pressure continues to dominate our weather. This will be the case for the next several days. We will see an increase in both the daytime high temperatures and for the overnight low temperatures. We will also see an increase in moisture across the area that will give us some higher heat index values. The first part of the week, however, will not feel quite as oppressive as the later end of the week. The dryer air is due in part to the fact that we have next to no rain chances for the next several days. All in all, we are in for some hot and dry weather.