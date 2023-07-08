Saturday morning starts out with isolated showers ahead of storm chances

Isolated showers and thunderstorms move into the area early on Saturday morning. Temperatures are in the lower 70s as we see partly cloudy conditions across Northeast Mississippi. Rain chances will continue to increase throughout the day. A few storms Saturday afternoon may be on the stronger side. The stronger components with these storms will be the heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and large hail. Currently, there is a level 2/5 risk for severe weather.
High temperatures look to be in the upper 80s with overnight low temperatures dropping into the low 70s. Sunday is very similar to Saturday unfortunately. There is another risk of severe weather (currently a level 2/5) as a cold front moves across the area. Timing looks to be toward the afternoon, but some isolated showers could develop by late morning. The main threats with these storms will be heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and large hail. High temperatures will once again top out in the mid to upper 80s and overnight low temperatures dropping into the low 70s.
Next week, temperatures will continue to be slightly below average, topping out in the upper 80s before warming to the 90s by the end of the week. Isolated showers remain a possibility throughout the week, but will be much less widespread than this weekend.