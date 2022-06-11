 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee and East
Arkansas.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

...Early season heat wave for the Mid-South...

Summertime heat will come to the Mid-South a bit early this year
as strong upper level high pressure builds into the region from
Sunday into next week. This will push high temperatures well into
the 90s. The heat combined with increasing humidity will result
in dangerous conditions starting Sunday. Heat index values will
likely climb above 105 degrees across much of the Mid-South Sunday
into at least Monday. Hot and humid conditions will continue
through next week.

Early season heat means that the Mid-South is not yet acclimated
to these uncomfortable conditions. That makes this heat wave more
dangerous than usual. Be extra cautious when doing strenuous
activities outside. Check on your elderly neighbors and look in
the back seat to make sure it is empty.

Saturday Morning Forecast: High pressure settles in keeping things dry for the weekend

Heat Index
High pressure begins to build into our area for our Saturday as the storm activity from a low-pressure system yesterday clears out. As a result of the high pressure settling in, most of the area will stay dry with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible, just not very likely. High temps should be in the upper 80's and overnight low temperatures should be near the low 70's.

As the weekend goes on, high pressure continues to build into our area. This will maintain the mostly dry conditions and as a result very warm temperatures move into our area. We will see some of the hottest temperatures of the season move in for our high temperatures around the mid 90's. Along with these higher temperatures, humidity also builds up in our area. This could give us several afternoons with heat index values reaching to above 100 degrees at times.

Going into next week, these same conditions will be drawn out keeping things hot and humid. Temperatures at times could reach upper 90's, especially mid-week. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can not be ruled out.

