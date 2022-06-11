Saturday Morning Forecast: High pressure settles in keeping things dry for the weekend

High pressure begins to build into our area for our Saturday as the storm activity from a low-pressure system yesterday clears out. As a result of the high pressure settling in, most of the area will stay dry with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible, just not very likely. High temps should be in the upper 80's and overnight low temperatures should be near the low 70's.
As the weekend goes on, high pressure continues to build into our area. This will maintain the mostly dry conditions and as a result very warm temperatures move into our area. We will see some of the hottest temperatures of the season move in for our high temperatures around the mid 90's. Along with these higher temperatures, humidity also builds up in our area. This could give us several afternoons with heat index values reaching to above 100 degrees at times.
Going into next week, these same conditions will be drawn out keeping things hot and humid. Temperatures at times could reach upper 90's, especially mid-week. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can not be ruled out.