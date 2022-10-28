Saturday looks to be a rainy and stormy day at times, especially Saturday evening

We have seen several days of high pressure dominance in our area and this has given our area some dry and calm weather. It certainly was no exception to this rule on our Friday. We did see most of the high temperatures well into the 70s for highs and we did see clouds on the increase across the area.
As we go through the rest of the weekend we will see the clouds thicken up and some rain and thunderstorms will move back into our area. Most of the activity in our area will be on our Saturday and into our Saturday night. Some of the rainfall may be on the brief heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the hefty side at times. So, we will see some more beneficial rainfall at times this weekend. However, we do not need any severe weather.
We will see most of this activity clear out of our area on our Sunday evening. We will see much calmer times as we go into our next work week and into the month of November. All of this calm weather will be due to some more high pressure moving back into our area.
